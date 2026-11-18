Dylan Larkin is at odds with the Detroit Red Wings after requesting a trade, a situation that appears unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.

The Detroit Red Wings already know Dylan Larkin‘s intentions regarding a potential trade. Now, the debate centers on what the franchise is willing to accept in order to move him. According to a recent report by Darren Dreger, Detroit is asking Larkin to make a concession by expanding the list of teams he would be willing to join.

“So the Red Wings are just quite content to just say, expand your list or we’re not doing this?,” Jeff O’Neill asked Dreger per One Drive. “It appears so, it does.” Will Larkin agree to this deal?

Time is running out, yet there appears to be no clear resolution in sight for either side. The Red Wings know their time with Larkin is coming to an end; the only question that remains is which team will ultimately become the new home for one of the franchise’s biggest stars in recent years.

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Larkin’s trade request

After initially keeping his trade request ultra-narrow with just three preferred destinations, Dylan Larkin eventually widened his wish list to give Detroit a bit more breathing room to work out a deal. Using the leverage of his no-trade clause, the former Red Wings captain handed the front office an expanded 10-team list of U.S.-based clubs he’d be willing to waive his protection for:

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Minnesota Wild

Florida Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights

Dallas Stars

Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes

Utah Mammoth

Tampa Bay Lightning

New Jersey Devils

Colorado Avalanche

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Is there a deadline for a Dylan Larkin trade?

Technically, there is no special or early contract deadline forcing a Dylan Larkin trade—unlike unsigned restricted free agent teammate Simon Edvinsson, who faces a hard December 1 cutoff to sign or be moved. Because Larkin is already under contract through the 2030-31 season ($8.7 million cap hit), Detroit isn’t up against any immediate league-mandated clock other than the standard NHL trade deadline in early March.

However, with Larkin currently suspended and sitting out indefinitely until a move happens, insiders like David Pagnotta note that U.S. Thanksgiving is widely viewed as an unofficial pressure point for either Larkin to expand his 10-team trade list or the Red Wings to soften their asking price before the standoff drags on too long.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings are asking Dylan Larkin to expand his list of preferred trade destinations.

Dylan Larkin submitted a 10-team list of U.S.-based clubs to waive his no-trade clause.

of U.S.-based clubs to waive his no-trade clause. Dylan Larkin is under contract through 2030-31 with an $8.7 million cap hit.