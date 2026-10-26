Dylan Larkin report makes trade to Wild seem possible despite Red Wings’ asking price

No one said trading for Dylan Larkin would be easy, and if there's one team in the NHL that's learned that lesson it's the Minnesota Wild.

The Minnesota Wild may no longer know what to believe when it comes to the rumor mill surrounding Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings. While one report indicates the Wild’s offer is missing a few pieces to get the deal over the finish line, another suggests Minnesota might actually land Larkin even though other NHL teams are considered stronger favorites.

If it were up to Larkin, he would’ve been in Minnesota the day after he knocked on Steve Yzerman’s door and requested a trade out of Detroit. However, as much as it’s Larkin’s call to waive his no-trade clause, the Red Wings won’t ship their top-six center for peanuts.

The Wild will have to get to work to pull off the trade, and it might still not be enough. However, one report from around the NHL suggests it will happen one way or another, and Larkin will be headed to the Twin Cities.

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“There’s still a feeling out there that Minnesota’s going to find a way to get it done,” insider Chris Johnston reported during an appearance on The Nielson Show.

Dylan Larkin at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Larkin trade drama could become distraction

It was always expected to be the case, but Todd McLellan made it clear by crediting the Red Wings while throwing Larkin under the bus for putting Detroit’s locker room in the eye of the storm.

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However, the trade drama surrounding Larkin isn’t limited to the Red Wings; it also affects the teams circling the top-six center. For Minnesota, it’s a dangerous cocktail.

The Wild may have enough on their plate dealing with Quinn Hughes, who has yet to sign an extension and is raising eyebrows all across the NHL. Adding Larkin’s noise could be a double-edged sword for the franchise.

Where Larkin goes, Hughes could go next

Moreover, there is plenty of speculation that Larkin could determine Hughes’ future. If the Wild feed into that speculation by going after Larkin but come up short, they might just dig themselves into a hole and send the wrong signal to their elite blueliner, who will become a free agent next summer.

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The stakes are simply too high for Minnesota. Fully committing to the Larkin sweepstakes might put the Wild in a true do-or-die situation, but it seems too late for them to back down now. They need a top centerman, and their championship window depends on it.

However, that window also hinges on Hughes re-signing, and one may not move forward without the other. To say Bill Guerin and his team are in a pickle would be an understatement.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit from Steve Yzerman.

out of Detroit from Steve Yzerman. Chris Johnston reported a feeling that the Minnesota Wild will land Dylan Larkin.

that the Minnesota Wild will land Dylan Larkin. Quinn Hughes is set to become a free agent next summer amid delaying Minnesota Wild extension.