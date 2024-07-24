France face Colombia in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans can catch all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action.

France are set to clash with Colombia in a thrilling opening match of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This high-stakes showdown promises to be packed with intense action, and soccer fans won’t want to miss a second. Be sure to catch all the live updates on kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

[Watch France vs Colombia live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In the start to the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games, France will kick off their campaign against Colombia. The French squad is well aware of the challenge ahead, as they are drawn into a tough group alongside two formidable opponents: New Zealand and Canada, the reigning gold medalists. With such a competitive field, securing a win in their opening match is crucial for France to set the tone for their tournament.

Colombia, meanwhile, see this clash as a golden opportunity. Recognizing that France might be their most manageable opponent in this tough group, the Colombians are determined to capitalize on this chance. A victory here would not only boost their chances of advancing but also spark their ambitions of making a deep run in the competition.

France vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 26)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Colombia: 2:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 26)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Kadidiatou Diani of France – IMAGO / PanoramiC

France vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: 9Now, Sports Status

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Sports RCN Live, Claro Sports

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, Eurosport France, France 2

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy

Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo