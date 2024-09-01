LeBron James made a bold statement about his potential performance in other sports at Olympic Games

After winning the gold medal with Team USA, LeBron James shared his thoughts on how he would fare in other Olympic sports.

Several weeks have passed since Team USA‘s triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In a closely contested final, the U.S. harnessed its full potential, with an inspired LeBron James leading the way to gold. It was ‘The King’ who, in a recent statement, discussed how he might fare if he competed in other Olympic sports.

LeBron James’ entry into the professional sports world in 2003 foretold a career full of both team and individual achievements. At that time, wearing the colors of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Akron native showcased a talent rarely seen on a basketball court.

His countless trophies and medals undoubtedly place him among the greatest athletes in history, beyond his basketball achievements. This is why LeBron might wonder what would happen if he dedicated a few months to training in another sport and competed for an Olympic medal.

While it’s a scenario difficult to realize due to non-sporting factors, if LeBron James set his mind to it, he could easily compete professionally in any other sport beyond basketball.

LeBron James of Team United States attends the Women’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France.

What LeBron said about competing in other sports

Although it’s a scenario that’s hard to imagine, there have often been lighthearted discussions about what might happen if LeBron James competed in other sports outside of basketball, specifically in the Olympic Games.

In statements on ‘The Shop’, James himself affirmed his potential achievements if he were to compete in other sports: “Compete in, like, how much time are you going to give me?” James responded when asked if he could medal in another sport or event. He went on to cite a pair of track and field options. “Maybe the long jump. I think I could do the long jump, maybe, or the high jump if you give me some time. I need about six months, eight months, or whatever, preparation to get to that.”

Gold medalist LeBron James of Team United States bites his medal while celebrating on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

What’s next for LeBron James in his career

One of the key figures in Team USA’s gold medal victory at Paris 2024 is now fully focused on preparing for a new NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It won’t be just another year for LeBron, as for the first time in NBA history, a player could share the court with their son. This will happen if Bronny James makes the final roster selected by JJ Redick.

The main goal remains unchanged: to secure another championship ring for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, this won’t be easy, as strong teams from the Western Conference will also be vying for the title, including efforts to defeat the current defending champions, the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

