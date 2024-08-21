Anthony Edwards makes surprising revelation about Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant after Olympics final

Trending topics:
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards helped Team USA secure its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Anthony Edwards #5 of Team United States warms up prior the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
By Alexander Rosquez

This achievement meant the first Olympic gold medals for Curry and Edwards and a record fourth for Kevin Durant in men’s basketball, all of which deserved celebration. But the trio of players couldn’t celebrate the way they wanted.

Edwards, during an appearance with Durant on the latter’s produced show, “The Boardroom,” at Fanatics Fest, made a particular revelation after former NBA player Jalen Rose asked him how Team USA’s celebration went.

What was Edwards’ revelation about Curry and Durant after winning the Olympic final?

Regarding the celebration after Team USA won the gold medal, Anthony Edwards said: “After the gold medal, I’m not gonna lie, me and him [gestures to Durant] had a… what do they call it? a drug test,” Edwards said. “We couldn’t even celebrate in the locker room because me, him, and Steph had to take like a drug test or something.”

Gold medalists Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James and Kevin Durant of Team United States react on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When Rose commented that drug testing came as no surprise given Curry’s incredible performance in the gold medal match against France, Edwards shared that Durant was scheduled to be tested earlier during the Olympic Games. “He supposed to have got one after the first Serbia game,” Edwards said about it while Durant laughed.

How are drug tests carried out at the Olympic Games?

FIBA establishes specific procedures for drug testing during the Olympic Games. These procedures include the random selection of athletes, the collection of samples, and the analysis of samples in accredited laboratories. Tests can be carried out both in-competition and out-of-competition, depending on the circumstances.

