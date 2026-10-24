Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Premier League game on October 24, 2026

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in a Matchweek 8 Premier League London derby. With the Blues chasing the top four and Spurs looking to build momentum, here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chelsea vs Tottenham Tournament Premier League Date Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the USA

Chelsea vs Tottenham will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, NBCSN and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo on Saturday.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham for free?

Yes, there is a legal way for eligible new Fubo subscribers to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham for free through the 5-day free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chelsea head into Matchweek 8 sitting fourth in the Premier League with 13 points from seven games, putting Xabi Alonso‘s team in the early race for the Champions League places.

The Blues have also built momentum after winning their last two league matches, including a 2-0 victory away against Everton in their most recent outing. Chelsea is fourth in the current table, behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Brighton.

Morgan Rogers of Chelsea FC during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

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Tottenham arrive at Stamford Bridge in 16th place with six points, but the mood around Roberto De Zerbi‘s team has improved after finally recording its first Premier League win of the season.

Spurs defeated Coventry City 3-1 on October 19, with James Maddison scoring and Omar Marmoush adding his first goal for the club. Dejan Kulusevski also returned from a lengthy injury absence during the victory.

The London derby therefore has very different implications for the two sides. Chelsea can strengthen its position in the top-four race with another three points, while Tottenham need to turn their victory over Coventry into a run of positive results and move away from the bottom end of the standings.

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Recent history also favors the hosts. Chelsea have won the last six Premier League meetings between the teams, while Tottenham have not won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League since April 2018. The most recent meeting at the stadium ended in a 2-1 Chelsea victory in May 2026.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Mike Penders; Jorrel Hato, Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong; Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson; Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro.

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Antonin Kinsky; Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tosin Adarabioyo; Andy Robertson, James Maddison, Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray; Omar Marmoush, Mohammed Kudus; Dominic Solanke.

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What time is the Chelsea vs Tottenham match?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match kicks off on Saturday, October 24, at 12:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge in London as part of Matchweek 8 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.