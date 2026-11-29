|Sunderland vs Tottenham: Match Summary
|Match
|Sunderland vs. Tottenham
|Tournament
|2026-27 Premier League
|Date
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|Time
|9:05 AM ET / 6:05 AM PT
|TV Channels
|NBCSN
|Live Stream
|Fubo, Peacock
How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham in the USA
Fans in the USA can watch the match on NBCSN.
The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Peacock.
Can I watch Sunderland vs Tottenham for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Sunderland vs Tottenham for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Sunderland sits 18th in the Premier League table. The hosts come into this match off a 1-1 draw against Jagiellonia, a 0-0 stalemate with Villa, and a 1-0 win over Chelsea. Those results show a team capable of holding its own against tougher opposition, and a positive result here would be a boost in their push up the standings.
Tottenham arrives in 10th place. They beat Ipswich 2-0 in their last outing, fell 1-0 to Leeds before that, and beat Palace 2-0 on October 31. Tottenham has won two of their last three matches and will look to build on that form against a struggling side.
Both clubs have plenty on the line at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland needs points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table, while Tottenham aims to keep pace in the middle of the standings with another strong away result.
Tottenham leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 12, 2026: Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham.
Sunderland vs Tottenham: Predicted Lineups
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs; Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O’Nien, Reinildo Mandava; Jules Ahoka, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki; Trai Hume, Wilson Isidor, Chemsdine Talbi.
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Antonin Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Destiny Udogie; Sandro Tonali, James Maddison, Mateus Fernandes; Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Luca Williams-Barnett.
What time is the Sunderland vs Tottenham match?
The Sunderland vs Tottenham match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 9:05 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 9:05 AM
- Central Time (CT): 8:05 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): 7:05 AM
- Pacific Time (PT): 6:05 AM