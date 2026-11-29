Sunderland hosts Tottenham at the Stadium of Light in the 2026-27 Premier League. Sunderland sits 18th and Tottenham sits 10th as both teams look for a lift. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Sunderland vs Tottenham: Match Summary Match Sunderland vs. Tottenham Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time 9:05 AM ET / 6:05 AM PT TV Channels NBCSN Live Stream Fubo, Peacock

How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on NBCSN.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Peacock.

Can I watch Sunderland vs Tottenham for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Sunderland vs Tottenham for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sunderland sits 18th in the Premier League table. The hosts come into this match off a 1-1 draw against Jagiellonia, a 0-0 stalemate with Villa, and a 1-0 win over Chelsea. Those results show a team capable of holding its own against tougher opposition, and a positive result here would be a boost in their push up the standings.

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Tottenham arrives in 10th place. They beat Ipswich 2-0 in their last outing, fell 1-0 to Leeds before that, and beat Palace 2-0 on October 31. Tottenham has won two of their last three matches and will look to build on that form against a struggling side.

Both clubs have plenty on the line at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland needs points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table, while Tottenham aims to keep pace in the middle of the standings with another strong away result.

Tottenham leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 12, 2026: Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham.

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Sunderland vs Tottenham: Predicted Lineups

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs; Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O’Nien, Reinildo Mandava; Jules Ahoka, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki; Trai Hume, Wilson Isidor, Chemsdine Talbi.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Antonin Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Destiny Udogie; Sandro Tonali, James Maddison, Mateus Fernandes; Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Luca Williams-Barnett.

What time is the Sunderland vs Tottenham match?

The Sunderland vs Tottenham match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 9:05 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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