Tottenham hosts Ipswich Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the 2026-27 Premier League, with both sides looking to climb the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Tottenham vs Ipswich Town: Match Summary Match Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on USA Network and UNIVERSO. Both channels carry the game live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Streaming options include Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW. All three platforms carry the broadcast for viewers without cable access.

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Can I watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Tottenham vs Ipswich Town for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Tottenham sit 11th with 12 points from 10 games. They lost 0-1 to Leeds on November 7, their most recent match, after back to back wins over Palace and Chelsea by matching 2-0 scorelines in late October.

Ipswich Town arrive in 14th place with 11 points from 10 games, one spot and one point behind Tottenham. They have not won in their last three outings, falling 1-2 to Bournemouth on November 8 after draws with Hull and Forest in late October.

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Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the table with little separating them, so three points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would carry real weight for either side looking to move away from the lower reaches of the league.

Tottenham leads the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on February 22, 2025: Ipswich Town 1-4 Tottenham.

Tottenham vs Ipswich Town: Predicted Lineups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Antonin Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson; Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Archie Gray; Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush.

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Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1): Christian Walton; Abdoul Ouattara, Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop, Leif Davis; Florentino Luis, Julio Enciso, Exequiel Palacios; Daizen Maeda, Emersonn Emersonn, Jaden Philogene.

What time is the Tottenham vs Ipswich Town match?

The Tottenham vs Ipswich Town match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 10:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 9:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 AM