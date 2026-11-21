Tottenham face Ipswich Town today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

It’s Tottenham vs Ipswich Town in the 2026-27 Premier League. This is how both teams are expected to line up.

Tottenham line up in a 4-2-3-1. Savinho is unavailable. Tottenham’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský; Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson; Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Archie Gray; Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush.

Ipswich Town line up in a 4-2-3-1. Jack Taylor is unavailable. Ipswich Town’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Christian Walton; Abdoul Ouattara, Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop, Leif Davis; Florentino Luís, Julio Enciso, Exequiel Palacios; Daizen Maeda, Emersonn, Jaden Philogene.

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How does Tottenham arrive for the game vs Ipswich Town?

Tottenham come in off a loss against Leeds (0-1). Before that, they beat Crystal Palace 2-0. They have won 2 of their last 3 and want more of the same here.

How does Ipswich Town arrive for the game vs Tottenham?

In their most recent outing, Ipswich Town lost to Bournemouth 1-2. That followed a draw against Hull (2-2). They are still looking for a win in their last 3 games.