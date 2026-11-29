Sunderland face Tottenham today at Stadium of Light in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Sunderland host Tottenham in the 2026-27 Premier League on November 29, 2026, a game that pits a side fighting for points at the Stadium of Light against a visiting outfit looking to build on recent momentum. Both clubs come into this one dealing with lengthy injury lists, which makes the predicted lineups for this fixture especially worth tracking. The result could shape the mood around both squads heading into the following weeks.

Sunderland line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Robin Roefs in goal behind a back four of Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O’Nien and Reinildo Mandava. Jules Ahoka and Noah Sadiki sit in central midfield, with Enzo Le Fée operating just behind Wilson Isidor, flanked by Trai Hume and Chemsdine Talbi in the attacking midfield band. The team is missing a significant chunk of its squad depth, with Habib Diarra, Daniel Ballard, Brian Brobbey, Granit Xhaka, Romaine Mundle and Kevin Danso all out, which puts extra weight on the experience of Meunier and the creativity of Le Fée to carry Sunderland through midfield and attack.

Sunderland’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs; Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O’Nien, Reinildo Mandava; Jules Ahoka, Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki; Trai Hume, Wilson Isidor, Chemsdine Talbi.

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Tottenham also set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Antonín Kinský behind a defense of Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Destiny Udogie. Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes anchor the midfield, supporting an attacking line of James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Lucá Williams-Barnet behind lone striker Dominic Solanke. The absences of Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mathys Tel, Tosin Adarabioyo, Savinho, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison strip Tottenham of several attacking and defensive options, leaving Maddison and Kudus to shoulder much of the creative burden against a well-organized Sunderland side.

Tottenham’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský; Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Destiny Udogie; Sandro Tonali, James Maddison, Mateus Fernandes; Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Lucá Williams-Barnet.

How does Sunderland arrive for the game vs Tottenham?

Sunderland take four points from their last three outings, starting with a 1-3 loss to Coventry on October 31. They bounced back with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on November 8 before playing out a goalless draw against Aston Villa on November 21. That run shows a team capable of grinding out results against tough opposition, and a positive showing here would add to that resilience at home.

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How does Tottenham arrive for the game vs Sunderland?

Tottenham head into this match on the back of a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on November 21, sandwiched between a 0-1 loss to Leeds on November 7 and a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on October 31. The mix of results shows a side that can be inconsistent but has shown the ability to respond with victories. Three points away from home would keep Tottenham’s momentum going after that bounce-back win.