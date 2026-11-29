Arsenal have been hit with a last-minute setback ahead of today's game against Manchester City, with Declan Rice ruled out for Matchday 12 of the 2026-27 Premier League.

Declan Rice is nowhere to be seen in Arsenal‘s lineup against Manchester City today on Matchday 12 of the 2026-27 Premier League. In an unexpected setback for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta will be missing the England international after consistently counting on him in the starting eleven.

While Arsenal only informed about the midfielder’s absence without providing further information, Sami Mokbel of BBC Sport had anticipated shortly before the lineup announcement that Rice’s availability was in doubt.

Rice isn’t playing for Arsenal against Manchester City today due to an “issue described as minor,” as Mokbel wrote on X. “Understand Rice is a knock more than anything too serious,” he added.

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Declan Rice setback ‘not serious’ but Arsenal face huge Premier League game

It appears that Arteta and Arsenal are just taking a cautionary approach with the 27-year-old, and at least they can be relieved about the extent of Rice’s injury.

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That said, his setback was serious enough to rule him out of a big clash against a serious rival in the Premier League title race. Arsenal head into Matchday 12 leading the standings with 28 points in 11 games, with City just six points behind.

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A win for Arsenal today would see them extend their lead in their quest for back-to-back league titles, while a City victory would see Enzo Maresca’s men reduce the gap with the defending champions.

Arsenal’s lineup against Man City without Rice

Without Rice, Arteta is starting Mikel Merino alongside Bruno Guimarães in the middle of the park. Martin Ødegaard will also be pulling the strings, with a red-hot Noni Madueke continuing to replace the injured captain Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Arsenal’s confirmed lineup: David Raya; Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães; Mikel Merino, Noni Madueke, Bruno Guimarães, Martin Ødegaard, Christos Tzolis; Kai Havertz.

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Manchester City are showing up at practically full-strength, but we’ll have to wait and see whether this proves enough to take down the league leaders.

Manchester City’s confirmed lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Joško Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guéhi; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernández, Jérémy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Key takeaways

Declan Rice is out of Arsenal’s lineup against Manchester City on Premier League Matchday 12.

on Premier League Matchday 12. A minor knock caused Declan Rice’s absence , according to BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel.

, according to BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel. Arsenal lead Manchester City by six points with 28 points entering Matchday 12.