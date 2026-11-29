Arsenal face Manchester City today at Emirates Stadium in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Arsenal host Manchester City in the 2026-27 Premier League on November 29, 2026, a fixture that always carries weight at the top of English football, and the predicted lineups for both sides point to a tightly contested afternoon at the Emirates.

Arsenal are set up in a 4-2-3-1, with David Raya behind a back four of Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori. Bruno Guimarães and Declan Rice sit as the double pivot, giving the side defensive cover and a passing outlet, while Martín Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze support Kai Havertz as the central striker. The absences of Bukayo Saka, Martín Zubimendi and Louie Copley are notable, with Zubimendi’s absence in particular shifting the balance of the midfield pairing, but the predicted XI still offers creativity through Odegaard and Eze in the attacking midfield band.

Arsenal’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Bruno Guimarães, Martín Odegaard, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze.

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Manchester City line up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi and Joško Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi are predicted to anchor midfield, with Phil Foden, Iliman Ndiaye and Jérémy Doku operating behind Erling Haaland up front. There are no listed absences for Manchester City, meaning the predicted lineup reflects a full-strength squad selection for this trip to the Emirates.

Manchester City’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdukodir Khusanov, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Phil Foden, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku.

How does Arsenal arrive for the game vs Manchester City?

Arsenal come into this match unbeaten in their last three outings, though the most recent one ended in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on November 21. Before that they beat Hull 1-0 on November 7 and edged Liverpool 1-0 on November 1, a result that showed they can grind out tight games against top opposition. Four points from a possible six in those last two matches gives them a reasonable platform heading into the Manchester City game.

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How does Manchester City arrive for the game vs Arsenal?

Manchester City arrive in less convincing form after back-to-back defeats sandwiched around a draw. They lost 0-1 to Albion on October 31 and 1-3 to Nottingham on November 7, before salvaging a point in a 1-1 draw with Fulham on November 21. That run of one win in three leaves them needing a response against an Arsenal side playing at home.