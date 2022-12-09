Argentina and Croatia will face each other for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The Croatian team seeks to continue making history in the World Cups. This golden generation from Croatia made it all the way to the Russia 2018 finals, the best Croatian performance ever. Many of these players are already of advanced age, so they want to take advantage of what may be the last Cup. They have just eliminated a candidate like Brazil.

Argentina started with a surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia, but since then the level of the team has grown a lot. So much so that they won every game up to the round of 16 with force. In the semifinals they were 2-0 up, but in the end the Dutch team managed to equalize it, and they had to advance on penalties. Now they hope to return to the final after what was the last in Brazil 2014.

Argentina vs Croatia: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal game between Argentina vs Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar will be played this Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Croatia

Argentina and Croatia will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal game on Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Foxsports.com.

