The rivalry between brothers Jim and John Harbaugh has been one of the most fascinating stories in the NFL over the past decade. Their competition has captured the attention of both fans and the media alike.

It dates back to their first meeting in 2011, when John led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory over Jim’s San Francisco 49ers, all the way to their epic showdown in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where John again came out victorious.

Their most recent matchup, from November 2024 to January 2025, not only revived the family rivalry but also offered an opportunity to assess how each brother has evolved as a head coach. Here, check out their full history…

Historical clashes between brothers Jim and John Harbaugh

The Harbaugh brothers, Jim and John, have been at the center of some of the most memorable matchups in recent NFL history, standing out for their family rivalry and accomplishments as head coaches.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the San Francisco 49ers (L) and his brother head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens talk before the start of their NFL pre-season game in 2014. (Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The first meeting between them took place on November 24, 2011, during Thanksgiving Day. In this game, the Baltimore Ravens, led by John, defeated Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers with a score of 16-6.

It was a defensive game where the Ravens capitalized on their strong defense to stop the 49ers’ offense. It was one of the most entertaining games, not only because of what was happening but also because it was the brothers facing off.

The second showdown came in Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans. This historic game, known as the “Harbaugh Bowl”, pitted John’s Ravens against Jim’s 49ers.

Baltimore took the victory with a score of 34-31, in a game that included a stadium blackout and an outstanding performance by Joe Flacco, who was named the Super Bowl MVP, according to sources like BBC.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his brother, head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens after the Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-17 in their AFC Wild Card game in 2015. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The third meeting between the brothers occurred on November 25, 2024, in a Monday Night Football game where John’s Baltimore Ravens faced Jim’s Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens won 30-23, extending their dominance in the series between the two coaches.

This game was especially significant, as it marked the first time Jim Harbaugh faced his brother in the NFL after his return as the Chargers’ head coach. So far, that has been the last time they have faced each other.

Throughout these matchups, the Harbaugh family has shown a deep passion for football, with parents like Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, who have been influential figures in the lives and careers of their sons.

Jack Harbaugh, a former college football coach, has been a key figure in shaping his sons, instilling values of hard work and dedication. Apparently, the brothers carry their father’s experience in their DNA.

These encounters between the Harbaugh brothers have not only been high-level sporting events but also moments that highlight the importance of family and healthy competition in the world of professional sports.

Which Harbaugh brother has the most wins?

Regarding their win records, John Harbaugh has accumulated a total of 184 wins and 114 losses in his NFL head coaching career, with a winning percentage of 0.617, according to sources like ESPN and Sporting News.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh has amassed 118 wins and 46 losses over 13 years as a head coach in top-level college football, with a winning percentage of 0.720, although Jim’s NFL career has been shorter.

John has achieved more wins in the NFL, while Jim has had significant success in college football. Both brothers have made an indelible mark on the world of American football, each in their respective domain.