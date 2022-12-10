Morocco will play against Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Morocco and Portugal will face each other at the Al Thumama Stadium for the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

A great crossover awaits the fans in these quarterfinals. On the one hand, there will be the great revelation of Qatar 2022. Morocco have advanced steadily in this World Cup and the results, as well as their level, are proof of this. They won their group as leaders, even ahead of the likes of Belgium and Croatia, and then knocked out Spain.

Now they have the chance to become the first Africans to reach the semifinals of a World Cup. For that, they will have to beat Portugal, who have shown a high level throughout this World Cup (except against South Korea), especially in the round of 16 where they humiliated Switzerland. The Portuguese want to show why they are candidates.

Morocco vs Portugal: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Morocco vs Portugal: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Morocco vs Portugal

Morocco and Portugal will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal game on Saturday, December 10 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App.

