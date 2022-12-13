Morocco is one of the teams that will play the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar and their anthem will be present at the Al Bayt Stadium. Here we will show you the lyrics of the Moroccan anthem and some versions.

Morocco is one of the semifinalists that this FIFA World Cup has, so its anthem will sound seven times in total. Here we will tell you what the lyrics are and we will show you different versions of the hymn. Remember that you can watch Morocco's games in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

The Moroccan team has been the big surprise of this FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, managing to reach the semifinals, something that no African team in history had ever achieved. That guarantees their anthem will ring seven times in Qatar, as even if they lose, it would ring in the third-place game.

The Moroccan national anthem has only been around for a few years. It was written by Ali Squalli Houssaini, who also composed the Omani anthem. It was adopted by Morocco as its anthem in 1956, the same year of its independence.

The Lyrics

Root of the free,

Rising place of the Lights,

Forum of glory and its protector,

May you perpetuate as its forum and its protector.

May you live among the homelands

As an address for grandeur

Filling every garden

conveyed by every tongue.

With the spirit,

With the body,

Your son has come

To answer your call.

In my mouth and in my blood,

Your love stirred up as light and fire.

Let's go brothers!

Heading for grandeur,

Making the world witness

That we here perpetually live

With the motto:

God, Homeland, King.

Variations