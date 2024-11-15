MLB News: John Sterling's replacement in Yankees radio booth has been decided

After more than 5,000 games, Sterling has officially retired. He made a return for the playoffs, but this time it’s for real, and his replacement is already in place to take over the radio booth.

The WFAN Radio have officially announced that Dave Sims will be taking over as the Yankees’ new play-by-play broadcaster for radio broadcasts, replacing the legendary John Sterling for the 2025 MLB season and beyond. The move, confirmed by WFAN on Thursday, marks a new chapter in the Yankees’ storied radio history.

Sims, a two-time Emmy Award winner, brings a wealth of experience to the booth. Over the last two decades, he has been the voice of the Seattle Mariners, earning accolades such as three consecutive Washington Sportscaster of the Year awards from 2018 to 2020. His move to the Yankees signals a return to the Big Apple, where he previously worked as a radio host for the New York Knicks in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Chris Oliviero, New York Market President for Audacy, the parent company of WFAN, spoke highly of Sims’ appointment. “The radio voice of the Yankees is a storied position in the history of baseball,” Oliviero said in a statement. “From Allen and Barber to Rizzuto to Sterling, the names are synonymous with the pinstripes. Dave Sims is a worthy successor to that lineage.”

Sims, 71, will join the esteemed Suzyn Waldman in the booth, where he will call the action for Yankees games, beginning with the 2025 season. Waldman, a longtime fixture in the booth, has been the team’s color commentator for years and will now have Sims as her new play-by-play partner.

Why Dave Sims was hired to replace Sterling?

Sims’ hiring comes after the abrupt retirement of John Sterling in April, who called over 5,400 regular-season games and more than 200 postseason contests for the Yankees. Sterling, 85, cited fatigue as the reason for his decision to step down. His retirement marked the end of an era, leaving big shoes to fill for his successor.

Was there another broadcaster option for the role?

Sims was one of two finalists for the position, with Rickie Ricardo, the Yankees’ former Spanish-language radio announcer, also considered for the job. Ultimately, it was Sims who emerged as the choice to lead the next generation of Yankees radio broadcasts.