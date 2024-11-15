Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain vs Denmark in 2024-25 UEFA Nations League?

Barcelona’s young talent, Lamine Yamal, will not be part of Spain’s squad for the upcoming match against Denmark in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

The rising star of Spanish soccer, Lamine Yamal, has become a key player for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young talents in European soccer. The team is set to face Denmark in their upcoming match.

Spain, reigning champions of the European Championship, remains one of the favorites to win the UEFA Nations League. With a talented squad and strong motivation, they are eager to pursue success in this competition.

Yamal’s absence is a setback for the Spanish national team, who will face Denmark in their upcoming match. However, the team boasts a talented group of players, ready to tackle the challenge with confidence and determination.

Lamine Yamal out of UEFA Nations League

Yamal’s absence was confirmed by Barcelona and communicated to the Spanish Football Federation. The player has suffered a grade 1 ankle sprain, an injury that typically requires a recovery period of two to three weeks.

Players of Spain pose for a team photograph prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish national team coach, expressed his regret over Yamal’s absence but emphasized the importance of prioritizing the player’s health. “Barcelona, like all clubs, has sent us the relevant medical report, and we have decided that he will not travel, as there was no need to go through the same procedure here again. We are all focused and ready to face the important games ahead,” said De la Fuente.

The coach also wished for Yamal’s swift recovery, reiterating that the player’s well-being is the priority at this moment. “It’s unfortunate to deal with injuries, but if we were facing matches of a different nature, there would have been injuries as well. It’s just the timing, and now we must focus on getting the injured players back to full fitness, for both their clubs and the national team,” De la Fuente concluded.

A blow for the Spanish National Team

Bryan Gil, the Girona winger, will step in for Yamal in the attack. This presents a great opportunity for the young player to prove his worth and help the national team achieve positive results in the UEFA Nations League.

