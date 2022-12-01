With millions of people watching Qatar 2022, many wonder why the FIFA World Cup games have added time to the regular 90 minutes.

The FIFA World Cup is without any doubt the biggest sporting event. Apart from being the most anticipated tournament in years for diehard soccer fans, Qatar 2022 is catching the eye of those who don't watch the sport that often as well.

As it happens with every World Cup, many people who aren't familiar with the game suddenly take interest in knowing the basics of soccer. With Qatar 2022 underway, many questions have arised.

For instance, many people noticed that referees can add minutes to a game. While the question for some was how many minutes could be added, others even wonder why there's stoppage time in soccer.

Why are minuted added in 2022 World Cup games?

In FIFA World Cup games, like in any soccer match, the added time helps to make up for the minutes lost during a game whenever a team makes a substitution, a player gets medical attention, or the ball goes out of the field.

Though the game lasts 90 minutes, divided in to halves, that time is hardly played as the game frequently needs to be paused. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

