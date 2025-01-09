Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in 2025 Saudi Pro League?

Saudi soccer is buzzing with excitement as one of its brightest stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, gears up for his highly anticipated return. Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Akhdoud in a match that promises to deliver thrills for fans and mark the return of the 2025 Saudi Pro League following a brief hiatus.

The clash against Al-Akhdoud is a pivotal moment for Al-Nassr, presenting an opportunity to close the gap on the league leaders. Despite Al-Akhdoud’s mid-table standing, they remain a formidable opponent capable of challenging even the most prepared teams. Ronaldo and his teammates will need to bring their A-game from the opening whistle to ensure success.

Fresh off being named the all-time top scorer at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo arrives with renewed motivation. His ability to inspire, score decisive goals, and lead by example cements his status as an indispensable figure for Al-Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Feature Against Al-Akhdoud?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Al-Nassr’s encounter with Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League. Following a well-earned break, the Portuguese legend has been active in training sessions and is prepared to reclaim his place in the starting XI. His presence will be key to Al-Nassr’s pursuit of victory as they aim to build momentum in the league.

Al-Nassr’s new forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Al-Nassr’s Probable Lineup Against Al-Akhdoud

Al-Nassr’s coach, Stefano Pioli, is likely to maintain a similar setup to recent games, with Ronaldo leading the attack. Here’s the anticipated lineup:

GK : Bento Krepski

: Bento Krepski Defenders : Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, Nawaf Al-Boushail

: Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, Nawaf Al-Boushail Midfielders : Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo Gabriel, Otávio

: Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo Gabriel, Otávio Forwards: Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo