NFL News: Packers HC Matt LaFleur sends clear message on Jordan Love's form ahead of game vs Eagles

The Green Bay Packers look to have Jordan Love back when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL Wild Card round, trying to go far in contention to win the Super Bowl. These are crucial hours for head coach Matt LaFleur, who wants to have his star player available.

Love had to leave the final week of the regular season game against the Chicago Bears due to an elbow injury and is now undergoing a time-consuming recovery to take the field in the playoffs. The diagnosis is uncertain and doubts surround the possibility of seeing the Packers quarterback at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The recovery in the playoffs is not always 100%. The stakes get higher and players give everything they have in pursuit of the dream of a league title. In that sense, constant updates on Love’s status are critical to Green Bay’s expectations throughout the postseason. It is redundant to describe the 26-year player’s importance to his No. 7 NFC team, so the mere thought of not having him on the field would significantly hurt LaFleur‘s squad.

Will Love be able to play in the playoffs?

The latest update from head coach Matt LaFleur is that quarterback Jordan Love will likely be able to play in the Wild Card Round. The Packers star was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but it’s still possible he could start next Sunday against the Eagles. “He’s able to throw and practice on a limited basis,” LaFleur said of Love’s injury.

Love said in an interview with The Athletic that his hand is better and the numbness is gone, but he still feels pain in his elbow when he throws the ball. That explains his limited role in practice. “We’ll see. I’m hopeful to play against the Eagles,” the Packers quarterback sentenced.

Who could replace Love if he does not play against the Eagles?

At this point in the week, the only option for the Packers is to hope that Love is healthy for Sunday afternoon when Green Bay visits Philadelphia. In the possible absence of the Pack’s star, Malik Willis should step up as he did against the Bears last weekend. On the downside, the backup quarterback also practiced on a limited basis after taking a hit on Sunday.