Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will host Al Akhdoud for the Matchday 14 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are set to host Al Akhdoud on Matchday 14 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League season. Fans in the United States won’t miss a beat, with the match available on TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s all the essential information to watch the action live.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League is back in full swing, and the top teams are ready to battle for supremacy after the break. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season as they look to climb up the standings.

Currently sitting in fourth with 25 points, Al Nassr trail league leaders Al Ittihad by 11 points, but with plenty of games left, the title race remains wide open. Al Nassr will face Al Akhdoud, who are fighting to avoid relegation, sitting just three points above the drop zone and in desperate need of points to ensure their safety.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud match be played?

Al Nassr play against Al Akhdoud for the Matchday 14 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, January 9. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Players of Al Akhdoud line up

Players of Al Akhdoud line up – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership amid exit rumors

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership amid exit rumors

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo (free trial)Other options: FS2, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream

