Maluma's participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been in doubt several times since the beginning of the event. Here, check if the Colombian singer will perform at the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, December 18.

As was the case with the opening ceremony in Qatar, many artists will be present on stage for the long-awaited closing of the World Cup, which is organized by FIFA. It is estimated that the show will last for a total of one hour and then it will be announced which countries will host the next edition in four years.

In theory, Canada, Mexico and the United States will share the role of host of the 23rd World Cup, which will have several new features, such as the number of teams that will be part of it. There is still one match left to conclude the event, which is being held in the Arab state, and that is the grand finale between Argentina and France.

The selected stars will sing several well-known songs one hour before the match between the two countries. Ozuna will be one of them and it is even rumored that Shakira could join him, as they have a new collaboration. But, will Maluma be present at the Closing Ceremony?

Maluma will be present at the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony?

Maluma's attendance on the stages that will be set up at the Lusail Stadium has not yet been confirmed. The Colombian singer's performance is still in rumors, but having participated in the Fan Fest, it is estimated that this time he could sing at the closing of the most awaited sporting event of the year.

In case he decides to join, he will be accompanied by Ozuna, French rapper Gims, David Adeleke and the musicians who created the original song for the tournament. There is also, once again, a strong rumor that Shakira could also be involved in some way.

