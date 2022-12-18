Argentina are leading France 2-0 at the Qatar 2022 final thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. Check out here the video of the second goal.

Argentina started the Qatar 2022 final stronger, taking the lead early against France to increase their World Cup aspirations. Lionel Messi opened the score from the penalty spot, with Angel Di Maria extending the lead shortly after.

Messi put La Albiceleste in front with a well executed spot-kick, sending Hugo Lloris to the other way. Di Maria had already played a part in that goal, as he created the foul in the box.

Only a few minutes later, the Juventus winger finished off a great counter to make things 2-0. Watch here the video of the goal that gives Argentina a comfortable lead in Qatar.

Watch: Angel Di Maria scores Argentina's second goal against France

US viewers

UK viewers