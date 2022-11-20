England and Iran start the activity of Group B in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out who will be the referee for this important match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

England and Iran will make their debut on the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Monday, November 21 at 8 PM (ET) in Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's team are one of the favorites, but the Asian squad had an extraordinary campaign to qualify for the tournament.

England are ready to begin their quest for a second World Cup title. The famous Three Lions haven't win the trophy since 1966 and, in tournaments played away from home, they've never reached the final. However, the path to the final in Qatar might be one of the smoothest and you can check it here in our World Cup Predictor.

Iran will play on their third consecutive World Cup and all of them have been under manager Carlos Queiroz. They were one of the first teams to qualify for the tournament after very solid performances in Group A of the Asian Confederation against South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. Iran finished with 8 wins, 1 draw and only 1 loss. Continue reading to find out who will be the referee for their match with England.

Who will be the referee for England vs Iran?

Raphael Claus will be the referee for the match between England and Iran. The 43-year old Brazilian is one of the best in his country and became an international referee in 2015. During the last decade, Claus has won in many occasions the distinction as best referee of the Paulista Championship and the Brasileirao. This will be his first World Cup appearance.

For the match between England and Iran in Group B, Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Brazil) will be Assistant Referee 1 and Danilo Simon (Brazil) will be Assistant Referee 2. Kevin Ortega (Peru) will be the Fourth Official.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.