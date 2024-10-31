Lionel Messi warns MLS rivals about Inter Miami’s future in the league

As Inter Miami face Atlanta United in the MLS playoffs, Lionel Messi is clear on the team’s objectives for the season, sending a powerful message about their ambition to dominate the league.

Inter Miami excelled in the Major League Soccer regular season, winning the Supporters’ Shield by sweeping the Eastern Conference and setting a league record for points. The team, packed with talent across all positions, is led by Lionel Messi, who has made his ambitions for this year.

“I’m really looking forward to these Playoffs and winning the MLS,” Messi said confidently in an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano. While he acknowledged the difficulty and significance of their regular-season points record, he clarified that the team’s true focus lies ahead: “We know the title we want is the MLS Cup, and we’re ready to fight for it with full focus on the Playoffs.”

When asked about Inter Miami’s chances of claiming the MLS Cup for the first time, Messi didn’t shy away from the responsibility. “We are one of the favorites,” he admitted, but added, “There are tough teams out there that will be difficult opponents; they won’t hand us anything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sky’s the limit for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi also spoke about the ambitious mindset driving Inter Miami’s growth, a philosophy that aligns with his own professional goals. “The club doesn’t set limits—that’s their philosophy, to always want more,” he explained.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Advertisement

Leo shared a bold vision for the Herons’ future, expressing his belief in their potential. “To keep growing, to become a major force in MLS—and why not, globally,” he predicted, setting lofty aspirations not only for Inter Miami but for any team in the league.

Advertisement

see also Jose Mourinho makes something clear about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or wins

Inter Miami’s global stage

The Club World Cup 2025 will be an ideal platform to showcase Inter Miami’s growth on an international level. This tournament, organized by FIFA and set to take place in the United States, will bring together elite clubs from each continent in a World Cup-style format.

Advertisement

Inter Miami secured their spot as the U.S. representative by clinching the Supporters’ Shield, giving them the opportunity to face world-class teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain . Messi’s leadership, alongside seasoned stars like Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba , will be instrumental as the Herons aim to make a strong showing on the global stage.