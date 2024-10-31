NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers’ concerns over Anthony Davis ahead of Toronto Raptors clash

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Toronto Raptors in Canada, aiming to rebound from two consecutive losses in the 2024-25 NBA season. A critical player for the team, Anthony Davis, has faced recent challenges.

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a promising start to the 2024-25 NBA season, securing victories in their first three games. However, their fortunes shifted once they left Crypto.com Arena. The Phoenix Suns ended their unbeaten run, and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed them a second consecutive loss. To make matters worse, Wednesday night saw another setback as alarm bells sounded for Anthony Davis.

Davis suffered a hip problem in Cleveland that visibly hindered his movement and affected his performance. Despite recording 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists in 31 minutes, his output fell below the standard he had set earlier in the season.

Fans are now understandably concerned about whether Anthony will suit up for Friday’s game against the Raptors. The Lakers listed him as “probable” in the injury report, sparking uncertainty about his availability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, journalist David Yapkowitz reports that the Lakers’ move is purely precautionary, with all indications pointing to Davis joining the team in Canada. He is expected to play a crucial role alongside LeBron James as the Lakers pursue their first road victory of the season.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket past Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a 110-103 win in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Davis’ strong start to the season

Anthony Davis has exceeded expectations this season, consistently leading the Lakers. He has been the team’s top scorer in three of their five games, including three consecutive 30-plus point performances in wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Cavaliers fans react as Lakers' Bronny James scores his first two points in the league

Davis’s contributions aren’t limited to offense; he has been a defensive powerhouse as well. Currently, he ranks third in the league for defensive rebounds with an average of 9.6 per game and sits seventh in blocks, averaging 2.0 per game, making him an invaluable asset to coach JJ Redick’s lineup.

Advertisement

Lakers’ matchup against the Raptors

Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors could be the perfect opportunity for the Lakers to regain momentum. The Raptors are struggling with a 1-4 record, one of the league’s slowest starts this season. Toronto has also lost two of their three home games, falling to the Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets, which may give the Lakers an advantage as they seek to get back on track.