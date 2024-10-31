Unrivaled president discusses Caitlin Clark’s potential involvement as another Fever star signs on

Unrivaled continues to sign WNBA stars for its inaugural season in January 2025. However, there's still no word from Caitlin Clark. Here's what president Alex Bazzell had to say about the Indiana Fever guard.

The WNBA offseason has been abuzz with news about Unrivaled, a new 3v3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, whose inaugural season is set for January 2025. Although Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has yet to confirm her involvement, league president Alex Bazzell mentioned that there’s always a roster spot open for her, especially with the league’s recent expansion.

“We’re always going to have a roster spot for Caitlin Clark. We’re not applying a full-court press the way people think; we’re letting her decompress from basketball… She knows that we have a spot for her when she’s ready,” Bazzell told Sportico. He added, “We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re positioned to succeed. But if she played, she’d take it to another level… She knows we would love to have her.”

While Clark’s involvement remains uncertain, her teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston are among the latest players to sign on. Initially intended as a 30-player league, Unrivaled has expanded to 36 spots, bringing in other WNBA stars like Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington, Kelsey Plum, Kate Martin, and more.

Bazzell also shared with Sportico that Unrivaled’s growth has been faster than anticipated, fueled by brand partnerships and a new media deal with TNT Sports. “It has allowed us to have more flexibility,” he said.

Aliyah Boston has joined Unrivaled (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

“This expansion allows us to bring in six more premium athletes who will also join the ownership group. It was strictly a business decision; as we make money, there will be more opportunities,” Bazzell added.

Unrivaled will try a new 3v3 format

The league will consist of six teams, each made up of six players, competing in a 3v3 format over an eight-week season starting in January 2025. The teams will play in a round-robin format for the first six weeks, with the top four advancing to a two-week postseason. Additionally, a season-long 1v1 tournament will be held.

Collier shared on X that a selection committee will allocate players to teams based on position and skill, aiming to keep competition balanced. Unlike standard FIBA rules, games will be played on a 70-by-50-foot court, with four quarters, a game clock, and a shot clock.