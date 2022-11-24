The Three Lions are set to play the USMNT on Friday November 25th, in a match that is expected to set record television audiences in the United States.

The Three Lions made short work of Iran in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup. A 6-2 commanding victory has England sitting firmly in second place with their second group game set to take place against the United States.

The USMNT is a team that is built around its youth, but with youth comes great inexperience and Gregg Berhalter’s side gifted a half-defeated Wales a penalty kick and a lifeline in Qatar 2022. The USMNT have been pumping themselves up for the game against England for months now, while for Gareth Southgate’s team it’s three points and on to the next round.

Still the USMNT is a team England should not take lightly, the Three Lions have a surprising poor history against the Yanks at the FIFA World Cup. Here is how England faired against the USA in their only two World Cup matches.

England vs the USMNT at the World Cup

The USMNT’s history against England at the World Cup is a surprising favorable one, the United States defeated England 1-0 in the 1950 World Cup with a goal by Joe Gaetjens in the 38th minute. In 2010 the USMNT was able to get a hard-fought draw in a 1-1 match with a goal by Clint Dempsey in the 40th minute.

The 1950 result is considered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history given that the USMNT team of 1950 was a group of amateur players. Joe Gaetjens played semi-professional soccer and was a dish washer, he would score the game winning goal in the 38th minute.

In 2010 in the 1-1 draw the USMNT had various players in Europe and one of the best American soccer players ever, Clint Dempsey, scored the tying goal for the Americans.