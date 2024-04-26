Milan will receive Juventus in a game valid for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Milan face Juventus in a highly anticipated edition of one of Italy’s most storied derbies on Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Explore all the essential information about this thrilling encounter, including how to catch every moment of the action through TV broadcasts or live streaming options available in your region.

AC Milan‘s recent defeat on Matchday was particularly painful for two reasons: firstly, they succumbed to their arch-rivals Inter in the Derby Della Madonnina, and secondly, this loss also saw Inter crowned champions of Serie A. Undoubtedly, a bitter pill to swallow, from which Milan will aim to rebound swiftly.

There’s no better remedy for this setback than a victory in the upcoming Derby. However, it won’t come easy, as Juventus is a formidable opponent. The “Vecchia Signora” have yet to solidify their place in the next UEFA Champions League, thus requiring three points to secure their position from being jeopardized.

Juventus vs Milan: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (April 28)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (April 28)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (April 28)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus – IMAGO / Sportimage

Juventus vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+

Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+