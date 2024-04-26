Manchester United will receive Burnley for the Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester United vs Burnley: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 35

Manchester United will face off against Burnley in Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore various viewing options, including television broadcasts and live streaming services accessible in your country.

Manchester United have just secured a crucial victory on Matchday 29, bolstering their bid to qualify for the Europa League. Nonetheless, the battle persists for the “Red Devils,” who currently sit 3 points ahead of Newcastle and 5 points above West Ham. Consequently, they risk losing their position to either of these two teams.

Manchester City‘s triumph against Sheffield United in a rescheduled fixture significantly benefited their rivals in this upcoming match. Burnley find themselves embroiled in a relegation fight, with time running out as the season draws to a close. They are in desperate need of points to sustain their hopes of remaining in the top flight.

Manchester United vs Burnley: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (April 28)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Lyle Foster of Burnley celebrates his goal with Lorenz Assignon – IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United vs Burnley: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC