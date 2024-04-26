Manchester United will face off against Burnley in Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore various viewing options, including television broadcasts and live streaming services accessible in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Burnley live in the USA on Peacock]
Manchester United have just secured a crucial victory on Matchday 29, bolstering their bid to qualify for the Europa League. Nonetheless, the battle persists for the “Red Devils,” who currently sit 3 points ahead of Newcastle and 5 points above West Ham. Consequently, they risk losing their position to either of these two teams.
Manchester City‘s triumph against Sheffield United in a rescheduled fixture significantly benefited their rivals in this upcoming match. Burnley find themselves embroiled in a relegation fight, with time running out as the season draws to a close. They are in desperate need of points to sustain their hopes of remaining in the top flight.
Manchester United vs Burnley: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (April 28)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Burnley: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC