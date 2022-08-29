In November, every soccer fan will live the best month of their year. With the FIFA World Cup weeks away, a famous TikToker predicted which national team will win at Qatar 2022 thanks to a deep data analysis.

The expectations are high for every soccer fan to live another FIFA World Cup. Of course the 32 contestants will try to win the tournament, but only one will lift the golden trophy after a tough competition. Now, a famous TikToker has made a deep data analysis to predict which national team will be the champion in Qatar 2022.

In November, every fan will be breathing soccer 24/7 with another edition of the Men's biggest tournament. Qatar 2022 will be a thrilling competition for the players and also, but also an exhausting one that only one national team will be able to dominate.

As every tournament, there are always predictions and odds for almost everything, but the most important topic is undoubtedly who is going to be the champion. The fans have their favorites, but now a data analyst revealed who is going to reign in Qatar 2022 according to multiple historical and mathematical aspects.

Jesus Elizondo, famous TikToker, predicts who is going to be the champion in Qatar 2022

Jesus Elizondo, mexican TikToker, has acquired his fame through videos in which he talks about soccer. Now, he established a formula to predict who is going to be the next World champion.

"Is not an analysis from my personal point of view or how I have seen the teams. No, nothing at all. I eliminated each team that wouldn't be champion by stats, curse or if they have never been champions in the condition they are arriving to Qatar 2022," said Jesus Elizondo.

In that process, Elizondo says that the first filter is to eliminate the national teams that have a coach from a different nationality, as it has never happened before. Through this stat, Qatar, Ecuador, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, Costa Rica, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Ghana and South Korea (13) are out. 19 are left.

He also talks about the Ranking FIFA in two chances. The first one eliminates those teams that are outside the top 20, because there has not been a champion from that list. Australia, Tunisia, Japan, Serbia and Cameroon are out; 14 remain.

The next filter is quite painful for lots of fans. The teams that didn't make it to the Quarter Finals in the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup have not been able to lift the trophy in the next one. Argentina, Senegal, Netherlands, United States, Wales, Denmark, Spain, Switzerland, Germany and Portugal are eliminated (28).

Next is regarding the Ballon d'Or. Historically, the most recent winner is unable to lift the FIFA World Cup title. This is more an odd for Jesus Elizondo as he thinks, as most of the people, that Karim Benzema will receive this award. France is out (29).

In the next round, Uruguay would be eliminated. The ones coached by Diego Alonso were unable to average more than 1.5 goals per game in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers and not a single team has been champion scoring less than that.

The only two remaining teams are Brazil and England, but the Europeans would won the race. The Canarinha is nowadays the #1 in the Ranking FIFA and no team in that position has lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy through history. So, through this data analysis, the Three Lions would be the champions at Qatar 2022 after a long time without success.