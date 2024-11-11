After testing Cooper Rush and Trey Lance in Week 10, the Dallas Cowboys have made their final decision on who will be the replacement of Dak Prescott.

A few days ago, the Dallas Cowboys received concerning news as Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury. After testing Cooper Rush and Trey Lance in Week 10, the team has now named its starter for the upcoming game.

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Cowboys. Despite high expectations, they’ve fallen short after nine games and the playoffs seem like a distant dream.

In Week 9, Prescott’s hamstring injury sidelined him, and reports suggest he’ll miss at least four games. This forced the Cowboys to find a temporary replacement.

Cowboys choose between Trey Lance and Cooper Rush to replace Dak Prescott

Losing Prescott dealt a major blow to the Cowboys. Although his season hadn’t been remarkable, he remains their best quarterback and a central figure in their offense.

Unfortunately, Prescott’s injury appears more serious than initially thought. This left the Cowboys with two options: Cooper Rush or Trey Lance.

For Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys started Cooper Rush, who completed only 13 of 23 passes for 45 yards with no touchdowns.

Following this, Mike McCarthy gave Trey Lance a shot, but he went just 4 of 6 for 21 yards and one interception. Based on these performances, McCarthy has now named his Week 11 starter.

Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

McCarthy confirmed that Cooper Rush will start against the Houston Texans on Monday’s game. Despite Rush’s low numbers, McCarthy prefers him over Lance for now.

Will the Cowboys release Trey Lance?

This decision casts doubt on Trey Lance’s future with the Cowboys. The former 49ers quarterback hasn’t met expectations, and his 2025 status with the team remains uncertain.

As of now, it seems likely that Lance may not return for the 2025 season. He was initially brought in as Prescott’s potential replacement, but when the opportunity arose, he was unable to surpass Cooper Rush as the backup.

