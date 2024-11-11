NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers' former Texas teammate hints at next transfer destination

A former Texas Longhorns teammate of Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers posted a hint on where he might be transferring to.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns got back to their dominant ways with a superb 49-17 victory over the Florida Gators. They did so, shortly after the team announced the departure of one of the best prospects in the program. The former teammate of quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers made a mysterious post hinting at which school he could be headed to.

Johntay Cook II is no longer with the Texas Longhorns. The school communicated the mutual decision to put an end to Cook’s two-year stay at the Forty Acres. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning lost a weapon just days before the game against the Gators. However, the offense didn’t seem to lose a step as they erupted for a season-high 333 receiving yards during their win over Florida.

Cook II was a five-star wide receiver recruit in the class of 2023 and is considered one of the top available prospects in the upcoming transfer portal window (Dec. 9- Dec. 28). Over the weekend, the former Longhorns changed his profile pic on social media to an image of himself in an Oregon Ducks uniform. He then changed it again, to a water bottle, which seems to have no correlation to college football.

Considering Cook II has already met with Dan Lanning and visited the school’s facilities in Eugene before, it would not come as a surprise if he transferred to the current No. 1 program in the country.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

The star wide receiver had considered the Ducks during his recruitment, but Oregon didn’t make his final five. However, much has changed since then, and he may now be eyeing a transfer to the Northwest.

Quinn Ewers is feeling confident again

The NCAA‘s week 11 matchup between Texas and Florida this past weekend was a great opportunity for the Longhorns to set the record straight on many concerning topics within the program. For one, they much needed an all around excellent performance, which they accomplished.

Secondly, though no less important, Texas QB Quinn Ewers had to silence some doubts about his play since returning from injury. He did that—and more. Ewers had his best game of the season, passing for 333 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, the burnt orange quarterback admitted he was feeling like himself again and playing with confidence.

“I think it does a lot for the confidence for sure,” Ewers stated. “Going out there and executing the way we did as a whole, who wouldn’t be confident after that performance from the whole offense?”