Jalen Milroe continues to miss Alabama teammate as Kalen DeBoer confirms suspension

Alabama put the league on notice with a dominant win over LSU at Death Valley. The Crimson Tide rode on Jalen Milroe’s legs enroute to a wide-margin victory by a score of 42-13. After the game, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced a suspension on a defensive player who will remain sidelined going into the matchup with the Mercer Bears.

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Keanu Koht did not travel with the team to Baton Rouge. After the game, DeBoer confirmed Koht will not be returning to the lineup as he is suspended.

“He’s suspended right now,” DeBoer said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m not gonna get into length or anything like that, but he won’t be with us this weekend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Koht had played in every game of the NCAA season, except for the match against the Tennessee Volunteers. So far, the outside linebacker tallies five total tackles and half a sack this season. His season’s highlight was a fumble recovery in the win over South Carolina.

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide works out before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

DeBoer praises Milroe’s stellar performance against LSU

In arguably the most anticipated game in college football, so far this year, Alabama walked into Tiger Stadium and silenced one of the league’s rowdiest environments.

Advertisement

see also Alabama Crimson Tide HC Kalen DeBoer makes blunt admission on Jalen Milroe after win vs LSU

Jalen Milroe stole the show and kept the Tigers on their toes. Louisiana State had no answers for Milroe who has become a nightmare for fans in Baton Rouge. Alabama’s QB has played LSU twice and has rushed for 150+ yards and 4 touchdowns in both outings. After the game, DeBoer spoke on the impact Milroe has in the team and how he took over the match against Brian Kelly’s program.

“He’s got a superpower when it comes to running the football,” DeBoer said. “He’s not just a guy that gets first downs. He gets into the end zone. What he was able to do early on really got the ball rolling.”

Advertisement