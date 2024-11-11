Ahead of their Week 11 matchup, Sean McDermott, head coach of the Buffalo Bills, has decided to issue a strong warning to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season brings a blockbuster game for fans. The Buffalo Bills will host the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Sean McDermott has issued a strong warning to Patrick Mahomes ahead of their matchup.

The rivalry between the Bills and the Chiefs has intensified in recent years. Though they aren’t in the same division, they’ve clashed multiple times in recent playoff thrillers.

While the Chiefs have had more postseason success than the Bills, Buffalo has posed a strong challenge in the regular season. Now, these two teams are set to face off again in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Sean McDermott warns Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ahead of Week 11

The Chiefs are widely regarded as the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this season. No NFL team has ever achieved a three-peat, and Kansas City aims to be the first franchise to accomplish this feat.

Only a few teams seem solid enough to contend with the Chiefs, and the Bills are one of them. In recent years, the AFC East club has built a formidable roster led by star quarterback Josh Allen.

These two powerhouses will clash in Week 11 of the 2024 season. Mahomes and the Chiefs are currently undefeated, standing atop the AFC West with a 9-0 record they hope to keep perfect.

On the other side are the Bills, also division leaders with an 8-2 record. Ahead of their game against the Chiefs, Sean McDermott has issued a strong message to Mahomes and his team, warning them about what to expect from Buffalo this week.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

“The expectations that we have for ourselves are the most important ones,” McDermott said in his postgame press conference. “We certainly understand everybody putting a lot into this coming game, and we will too, but we put a lot into every game. If we don’t, we’re doing ourselves a disservice. We owe that every week to ourselves and our fans to put the same preparation into every week. It’s a good football team that’s coming in, an undefeated football team and well coached. So, we have a ton of respect for them. So, we’ve got to see if we can get a little bit healthy here, and put the week of preparation in and move forward from there.”

What is Patrick Mahomes’ record against the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills will face one of their toughest opponents in recent years. Patrick Mahomes will visit Highmark Stadium this weekend, aiming to keep his team’s perfect record intact and add another win over the AFC East contenders.

Mahomes has faced the Bills seven times, including playoff games, and currently holds a 4-3 record against Buffalo—a record he hopes to improve in Week 11.

