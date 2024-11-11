Mike Tyson may have made a huge mistake by revealing a secret about his health that could sabotage his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Months ago, Jake Paul reached out to Tyson, seeking a professional fight. The legendary boxer agreed, initially scheduling it for July 20 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

However, the fight didn’t go ahead as planned. Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up during a flight, leading to the fight’s postponement to November 15. Now, though, the match may once again be in question.

Mike Tyson under investigation after revealing health concerns

The clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has fans buzzing. It marks the return of one of the sport’s all-time greats, and many are eager to see how the YouTube star will handle this formidable challenge.

Jake Paul, looking to establish himself in professional boxing, took on the challenge against Tyson a few months ago. This bout is set to be his biggest test yet and could significantly shape his future in the sport.

Originally scheduled for July 20, the fight was delayed after Tyson’s ulcer flare-up during a flight to Los Angeles. The health issue prevented him from being able to compete as planned.

Now set for November 15, the fight may still be at risk. Tyson recently made a surprising admission about his health, prompting the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to investigate his fitness to fight.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Mike Tyson attends the Starting 5 LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

“A week and a half ago, I was training and feeling great,” Tyson said on the Netflix documentary about the fight. “But suddenly, I felt exhausted. I flew from Miami and threw up blood on the plane. Later, I found myself on the bathroom floor, defecating tar. When I got checked, they found a two-and-a-half-inch bleeding ulcer.”

Could the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight be canceled?

Yes, the November 15 bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium could be in jeopardy. At 58, Tyson has encountered several recent health issues, which may lead the TDLR to cancel the fight for safety reasons.

“TDLR-appointed physicians will conduct comprehensive pre-fight physicals, reviewing Mr. Tyson’s medical history to determine his fitness to compete,” TDLR Communications Manager Tela Goodwin Mange told World Boxing News after Tyson’s confession.

