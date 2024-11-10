Mike Tomlin had a very strong message for the Pittsburgh Steelers after a big win against the Washington Commanders.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers got an incredible 28-27 win on the road against the Washington Commanders. Russell Wilson proved why he is a former Super Bowl champion by delivering an epic comeback.

The Steelers had to overcome a ten-point deficit in the second half and, when they were knocking on the door in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Warren fumbled just inches away of an eventual touchdown.

However, facing this uphill scenario, Wilson led an extraordinary scoring drive and froze all Commanders’ hopes with cadence producing a neutral zone infraction to end the game. Now, the Steelers could be a threat in the AFC for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Did the Steelers win today?

The Pittsburgh Steelers won 28-27 over the Washington Commanders and now will prepare to face a crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at home. It’s their first divisional game.

After a massive victory on the road, Mike Tomlin sent a clear message about all the risky decisions he took at Washington. The head coach won the toss but didn’t defer and, just a few minutes later, decided to go for a fake punt on fourth down which compromised the defense.

“I’m really appreciative of the efforts of the guys. You now, from a tactical standpoint, I was really aggressive today and didn’t always served us well. We took the ball to start the game and we didn’t do anything with it and that probable positioned them to book in the half the way they did. They got the last possession and then the first possession of the second half. Those 14 points really changed the texture of the game.”

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Steelers have a 7-2 record and they are in first place of the AFC North. Now, they’ll have six of the final eight games within the division. Tomlin didn’t regret at all how they got the win and warned his players this is the path to follow.

“You can’t come in hostile environments versus good people and not be aggressive. Aggressively pursue victory. We are not going to live in our fears. That’s just how we get down. Same thing on the fake punt. That is me. I own that. I’ll do it again, but we didn’t execute it. So, it was a bad idea. But our guys fought and didn’t blink. This is a good team win. It’s some real growth. We learned a little bit about ourselves hopefully in a positive way.”

