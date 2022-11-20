The FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony has brought a lot of reactions from the spectators and some of them were quite ironic. Here, check out what have been the best memes so far and more.

The Opening Ceremony kicked off the long-awaited FIFA World Cup and the teams are already preparing to make their debut in the stadium. But first it was time for the presentations, full of Qatari traditions, prepared by Persian Gulf state for the spectators and all those who were present at the venue.

The Fan Fest was opened by Maluma, while the opening on Sunday 20 was attended by Morgan Freeman, several dancers, singers and Qatari celebrities. Jungkook, who belongs to the group BTS, broke several records with his performance and his song Dreamers became the fastest FIFA song to reach #1 on iTunes USA in just 2 hours and 11 minutes.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

What are the funniest memes and reactions to the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?