NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers may be without Russell Wilson's key teammate for game vs Ravens

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers could be missing an important teammate for Russell Wilson when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ game against the Baltimore Ravens will get all the attention in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. However, head coach Mike Tomlin may be without an important teammate for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Expectations are high for Sunday’s game as the Steelers look to extend their four-game winning streak and continue to lead the AFC North against divisional rivals. Mike Tomlin’s team knows that this is an important test for the rest of the season, with Wilson leading the way to the Super Bowl.

Wilson‘s teammate who may not play against the Ravens is none other than running back Jaylen Warren, who is listed as questionable and practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday’s training session due to a back injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Steelers will wait for him day by day, so they will have to look forward to the moments before the intense duel against the Ravens next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In case Warren does not make it to the game, Cordarrelle Patterson will start.

Advertisement

Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Tomlin gets key weapon back for game against Ravens

Running back Najee Harris is off the injury report and will be able to play in Sunday’s game. The same status applies for linebacker Nick Herbig. In line with Warren’s case, cornerback Cory Trice Jr. is still on the injured list despite practicing this week and is listed as questionable.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson warns Mike Tomlin's Steelers about his bad streak vs Pittsburgh

Steelers’ stunning win streak over Ravens

There is one particular statistic surrounding this matchup. The Pittsburgh franchise has won seven of the last eight meetings against the Ravens. Since 2008, more games between Steelers and Baltimore have been decided by three points or less (18) than by more than three points (14).