NHL News: Sidney Crosby sends warning to Penguins teammates after 6-2 loss to Blue Jackets

Once again, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby delivered a strong message to his teammates, stressing the need to move past the 6-2 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets and refocus on what needs to be done to turn things around.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins dropped their third straight game since November 11, this time falling 6-2 on the road to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s the second time in three games the Penguins have allowed five or more goals, prompting the team captain to speak out.

Following the loss to the Blue Jackets, their fifth defeat in November overall, Crosby admitted they’re searching for consistency. He urged his teammates to fully commit to their style of play, emphasizing the need for a stronger mindset.

“Now, we gotta commit to playing the same way, and that’s not always easy to do. There’s a lot of things that can affect that. So, we can’t allow anything to change the way we play. We just got to go out there with that mindset and find a way to do it for a full game,” Crosby said.

Notably, the Penguins never led against the Blue Jackets, with Zachary Aston-Reese opening the scoring at 2:20 of the first period. It wasn’t until Anthony Beauvillier responded at 11:51 that Pittsburgh got on the board. Beauvillier also shared his frustrations post-game.

Beauvillier expresses frustration after loss

In addition to Crosby, Anthony Beauvillier voiced his disappointment, s aying it’s tough to leave the city empty-handed . He noted that despite gaining control in the second period, the Penguins couldn’t capitalize as expected.

Penguins look to bounce back in upcoming homestand

The silver lining for the Penguins is a five-game homestand ahead, starting with the San Jose Sharks on November 16, followed by matchups against Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Utah, and Vancouver on November 27.