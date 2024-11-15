Trending topics:
Where to watch Peru vs Chile live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Peru receive Chile in a Matchday 11 showdown of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch the game live, whether on TV or through streaming platforms.

Chile's player Eduardo Vargas
© IMAGO / PhotosportChile's player Eduardo Vargas

By Leonardo Herrera

Peru and Chile will face against each other in a high-stakes Matchday 11 encounter in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this key matchup, and whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we have all the crucial details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Peru vs Chile online in the US on Fanatiz]

This Matchday 11 clash is pivotal, as the two teams at the bottom of the standings go head-to-head in what feels like a must-win game. With only one point separating Peru and Chile, the loser risks being left well behind the rest of the pack.

Peru enter the match after splitting results, securing a 1-0 win over Uruguay in Matchday 9 before suffering a 4-0 rout by Brazil. Chile are reeling from five straight losses, most recently a 4-0 defeat to Colombia. With Peru sitting at 6 points and Chile at 5, only a victory will keep hopes alive, while the defeated side will face an uphill battle to escape the bottom.

When will the Peru vs Chile match be played?

Peru will receive Chile for the Matchday 11 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Friday, November 15, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Luis Advincula of Peru – IMAGO / Action Plus

Peru vs Chile: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Peru vs Chile in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Peru and Chile will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

