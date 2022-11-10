Get ready for a luxury show! The artists performing at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar will be international megastars. Here, check out who has been selected this year.

Qatar is preparing for what will be one of the most iconic and eagerly awaited events for the Arab state located in the Persian Gulf: the FIFA World Cup 2022. The soccer world had to wait four years but apparently it will not be in vain. During the afternoon of Thursday, November 10, the artists who will be performing at the opening ceremony were announced and it promises to be quite epic.

The kick-off will take place at the Al Bayt stadium, located in Jor. It cost around $700 million to build, has a capacity of more than 60,000 spectators and is the home of Al Khor of the Qatari league. It will undoubtedly be a memorable event for the artists and fans who travel to witness it.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony: Who are the artists chosen to perform?

Although expectations were high, fans could not have imagined the high level of stars that would perform at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony. This year, the artists selected were:

Shakira

BTS

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

JBalvin

Nora Fatehi

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie

This is not the first time that Shakira, the 55-year-old Colombian superstar, has opened a World Cup. She did it in Germany in 2006, where she sang Hips Don't Lie with Wyclef Jean. Then in South Africa in 2010, where she performed Waka Waka and finally in Brazil in 2014, with the song La La La. This year she will be back on stage for the party that is prepared for all the openings, but she will be accompanied by great international artists of the moment.



