NBA News: Heat's Spoelstra makes something clear about Jimmy Butler's return ahead of Indiana game

There’s no doubt that the Miami Heat rely heavily on Jimmy Butler. Although the small forward’s performances in the early games of the 2024-25 NBA season have not fully lived up to expectations, he remains the team’s cornerstone. Ahead of the Heat’s NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers this Friday, head coach Erik Spoelstra made something clear on Butler’s recovery following the ankle injury he sustained last week.

“He’s definitely putting in the time,” Spoelstra said during the pregame press conference. “The work has been good for him.” The Heat coach highlighted Butler’s dedication and the effort he’s putting into his recovery, emphasizing that the forward is focused on getting back to full health as soon as possible.

However, Erik also tempered expectations, making it clear that a return date for Butler remains uncertain. “I don’t have an update,” he clarified, reiterating what the Heat had already communicated via their official X account on Thursday: Butler will not be available for Friday’s game against the Pacers.

The 35-year-old forward has now been sidelined for exactly one week. He played just 7 minutes in the Heat‘s loss to the Denver Nuggets last Friday before leaving the court with a right ankle sprain. Since then, the Heat have played two games: a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Friday’s game will mark the third consecutive contest that Butler will miss.

Butler’s recovery efforts

While Butler’s return is still uncertain, the star forward remains focused on his recovery. On Thursday, Butler posted a series of black-and-white photos on his Instagram, showing himself working out in the gym with a special focus on his injured ankle. His post, accompanied by the caption “Loading,” received more than 70,000 likes and over 300 comments, signaling the fanbase’s eager anticipation for his return.

Jimmy Butler shared images of his gym sessions.

Miami’s injury concerns extend beyond Butler

Butler isn’t the only Heat player dealing with injuries. Nikola Jovic also suffered a physical setback during Miami’s recent loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Serbian forward took a blow to the face, resulting in a fractured nose. “To see my face and my nose going the other way, it was weird,” Jović told the Miami Herald. “Good thing they popped it back. It’s a little broken, but I’m good.”

Despite the injury, Jovic will be available to play against the Pacers on Friday, though he’ll need to wear a protective mask to shield his nose and allow it to heal without causing further damage.

