Shakira confirmed just a few days before the event that she will not be part of the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony and that has left fans disappointed. Here, check the reason why she will not be present.

Fans went crazy when Shakira's name appeared on the list of possible singers to open the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, but just a few days ago, news broke that the Colombian star would not participate in the event. She was not the only one, as Dua Lipa will not perform in Qatar either.

Until this year, the Colombian singer had sung three times at the World Cup. In 2006 she sang Hips Don't Lie with Wyclef Jean in Germany, then Waka Waka in South Africa 2010 and finally La La La with Carlinhos Brown in Brazil 2014.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony: Why won't Shakira be singing?

At the beginning it was expected that the Colombian artist would take her music again to the opening show of the World Cup, but everything remained speculations. Adriana Dorronsoro, journalist of "El programa de Ana", said "I have been confirmed that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but what I have not been confirmed is that she will have any role during the World Cup".

Shakira did not make any statement on the matter, but neither had she confirmed her presence at the sporting event set in Qatar. It is estimated that the reason is the same reason why Dua Lipa dropped out: human rights.

In addition, this year has been quite complicated for the 55-year-old singer after several headaches came into her life, all after the scandalous separation she had with footballer Gerard Piqué.