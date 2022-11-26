It's a rematch between Argentina and Mexico, and after being eliminated from previous tournaments by the Albiceleste, Mexico would want nothing more than to send Argentina home today. They will have to attempt to do that without Raul Jimenez in the starting XI. Here, find out why.

Group C's second round of games features Mexico's encounter with Argentina, a contest with deep roots in World Cup history. In Argentina's eyes, a victory against El Tri is a must if they want to advance in the World Cup tournament; the two sides haven't played a major match since the 2010 World Cup, when La Albiceleste won 3-1.

Luis Scaloni's outfit have won 16 of their most recent matches against their CONMEBOL rivals since their first meeting in July 1930. Inter striker Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 friendly match victory over El Tri in September 2019.

In July of 2004 at Estadio Elias Aguirre, Mexico defeated Argentina in a Copa America match. The winning goal, scored by Ramon Morales in the ninth minute, was the difference in the game. The last World Cup victory for Gerardo Martino's squad came against Japan in 2014, and since then they have lost eight of 10 encounters vs Argentina while only drawing twice.

Why is Mexico's Raul Jimenez starting on the bench against Argentina?

Raul Jimenez has been sidelined by injuries for the better part of the 2022-23 season. He was forced to miss the beginning of the season with his team after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his knee. Since their 0-0 draw against Bournemouth in August, the 31-year-old has not suited up for Wolverhampton.

On September 3, in preparation for his team's Premier League match against Southampton, he sustained a groin injury during pre-game warmups. As a result, the forward has only appeared in four games this year. During that time, he scored a goal for his team in the Carabao Cup match against Preston North End.

His selection to the Mexico World Cup team caught some by surprise, but since he is finally healthy again, he will no doubt fight for a starting role. Almost three months after his last game, the 31-year-old striker came off the bench in El Tri's 0-0 draw against Poland on Tuesday.

However, Raul Jimenez will have to sit on the bench again until his time comes, perhaps in the last Group Stage encounter against Saudi Arabia on November 30. For the Argentina clash, Tata Martino will once again go with Henry Martin, with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega providing backup on the wings.