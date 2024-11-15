Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have started the season with a 9-0 record and right now look like clear favorites to get another championship ring.

It hasn’t been easy after losing big names with injuries such as Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco. However, they’ve managed to survive winning seven of their nine games by seven points or less.

Now, the next challenge is massive facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. This long awaited matchup in the NFL could determine home field advantage throughout the playoffs and, as a consequence, a better path to the Super Bowl.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

According to Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins could be the missing piece for the Kansas City Chiefs to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. That’s never happened in NFL history.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I watched some Tennessee’s tape, but, at the same time, not having him here, you didn’t know what to expect as far as the player on and off the field. Then, he gets in the room and he is a leader from Day 1. He is teaching younger guys. He is helping younger guys in the room about stuff that he has learned. Then, you get on the practice field and you see how explosive he still is and how he can still make these plays. He can go one on one with the best of the best and win. It was definitely a pleasant surprise for me. I think I can even give him more chances as it goes on because he is making plays.”

