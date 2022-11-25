Football activity at the 2022 Qatar World Cup continues on Saturday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the November 26th matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 6 of the 2022 World Cup. As Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 on the previous day of the World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo created history by becoming the first player to score in five different World Cups. Meanwhile, Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 opening win against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium, establishing the Selecao as the team to beat at this year's World Cup.

The World Cup for both Uruguay and South Korea began with a high-tempo, scoreless draw at Doha's Education City Stadium. Even though there were no goals scored, the stadium was alive with the sound of drums played by South Korean supporters.

In the first game of the day, Switzerland won their Group G match against a spirited Cameroon squad, 1-0, at the Al Janoub Stadium thanks to a goal by Cameron-born forward Breel Embolo. They are now undefeated after their first two games at the World Cup.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Saturday, November 26th

Saturday, November 26th (Day 7) football schedule will feature the second round of groups C and D. Australia will want to get back on track against Tunisia in World Cup Group D action after suffering a crushing loss to France in their last match. On Tuesday, the Socceroos lost 4-1 to France in their first game of the 2022 campaign, while Tunisia and Denmark played to a scoreless tie in their opening encounter.

Next up, Poland will take on Group C's surprising leaders Saudi Arabia in a must-win game for the Poles' hopes of advancing to the World Cup. The Eagles' campaign got off to a disappointing start on Tuesday, as they were held to a scoreless draw by Mexico despite a penalty kick by Robert Lewandowski. Meanwhile, the Saudis pulled off one of the biggest World Cup surprises in recent memory, defeating Argentina.

Then, France will continue their Group D play against Denmark at Stadium 974, and a win would guarantee them a spot in the tournament's knockout round. Meanwhile, Argentina's World Cup ambitions hinge on their performance against Mexico in the final match for the day.

To watch or live stream free each game of Thursday, November 24th World Cup Fixture List in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.