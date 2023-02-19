Chaves will receive Sporting CP in a game valid for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sporting CP will visit Chaves this Monday, February 20 at the Estadio Municipal de Chaves in Chaves, Portugal for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The defeat in the Derby against Porto last Matchday was very hard for Sporting CP, who are now in fourth place but 13 points behind those who are second, precisely their rivals from Matchday 20. They need to get points to be able to get close to them again, dreamed of with the possibility of directly qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League.

Their rivals will be Chaves, who are fighting for entry into the European Cups. At the moment they are a bit far. With 26 points, they are 7 behind the last qualifiers, Guimaraes, who have 33. But with a good winning streak, they could dream of achieving the goal. And nothing better for it than to start winning against a big team like Sporting.

Chaves vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Chaves vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

International: GOLTV Play, Bet365, Onefootball

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5, RMC Sport 1

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish