Chivas vs Queretaro: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

The hosts Chivas will have a favorable opportunity when they take on Queretaro at AKRON stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Chivas had a complicated fixture in these first four games because they had to play three of them on the road. Despite that, they have fared well so far especially defeating Juárez FC in their last matchup. What’s strange about their results is that Guadalajara lost against Atlas their only home matchup of the season.

Queretaro are on the other end being one of the worst teams this year. They have only played three times, but they couldn’t win any of those. Their record only has them with two points near the bottom of the league.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Kick-Off Time

Chivas will clash with Queretaro at AKRON stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Sunday, February 5.

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 7:00 PM

El Salvador: 5:00 PM

Guatemala: 5:00 PM

Honduras: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Nicaragua: 5:00 PM

Panama: 6:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Chivas vs Queretaro: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Afizzionados

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO